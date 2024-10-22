Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDEN. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €122.41 ($133.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €125.51. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($59.25) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($77.29). The firm has a market cap of $293.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

