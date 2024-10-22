Reviewing Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) & Its Competitors

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mobile Infrastructure to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mobile Infrastructure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure Competitors 266 1332 1188 44 2.36

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Mobile Infrastructure Competitors -352.29% -2.33% -0.52%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million -$25.12 million -1.13 Mobile Infrastructure Competitors $4.75 billion -$41.93 million 56.78

Mobile Infrastructure’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure competitors beat Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.