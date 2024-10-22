Comparing Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $2.98 billion 0.33 $34.33 million ($8.99) -1.89 Applied Optoelectronics $206.94 million 3.48 -$56.05 million ($1.82) -10.17

Analyst Recommendations

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SolarEdge Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 6 22 3 0 1.90 Applied Optoelectronics 0 2 2 0 2.50

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $34.44, suggesting a potential upside of 102.47%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 25.72%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies -33.86% -18.00% -9.59% Applied Optoelectronics -34.84% -19.82% -10.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Applied Optoelectronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage. The Solar segment offers power optimizers, inverters, batteries, storage solutions, electric vehicle chargers, smart tracking solutions, and smart energy management software products; Monitoring platform, a cloud-based monitoring platform, which collects power, voltage, current, and system data sent from inverters and power optimizers; and MySolarEdge app, that enables system owners to track their real-time system production and household energy consumption. This segment also provides Designer platform, an web-based tool that helps solar professionals to plan, build, and validate residential and commercial systems; Mapper application for registering the physical layout of new PV sites installed with DC optimized inverter systems; SetApp application that activates and configurate inverters; and grid services. The Energy Storage segment provides lithium-ion cells and containerized battery systems (BESS) solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility markets; modules and racks; purpose-built components and solutions, and hardware and software tools; and pre and post sales engineering support for designing, building, and managing battery and system solutions. The company offers e-mobility products, automated machines, and UPS products; and pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. It sells its products through solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television, telecom equipment manufacturers, fiber-to-the-home, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

