Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 108.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NWG opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.33.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

