Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $137.11 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

