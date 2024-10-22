Blue Trust Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 202.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 266.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 91,881 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 228.33 and a beta of 0.82. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

