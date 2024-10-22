Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.24.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

