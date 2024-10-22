Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,328 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,817,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $237.03 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.36 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.62.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Melius downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

