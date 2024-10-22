Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 62,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after buying an additional 357,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PRU opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.57.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.