Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 114.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

