Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

