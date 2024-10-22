Contrasting Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Upstart”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 2.21 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -20.29 Upstart $513.56 million 9.16 -$240.13 million ($2.34) -22.45

Bitdeer Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitdeer Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 10 1 3.09 Upstart 3 7 1 0 1.82

This is a summary of current ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 64.66%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 40.05%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -5.69% -2.56% -1.40% Upstart -38.05% -32.01% -10.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Upstart on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

