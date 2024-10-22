Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $122,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.99. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.088 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

