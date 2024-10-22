1,724 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.11. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.96.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

