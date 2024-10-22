Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Celestica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 90.0% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

CLS stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

