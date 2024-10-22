1,325 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MSA Safety by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,186,000 after buying an additional 77,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,972,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSA. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MSA opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day moving average is $182.48. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.35 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

