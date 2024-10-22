3,250 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $241,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

