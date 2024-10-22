Net Worth Advisory Group Buys Shares of 2,308 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

