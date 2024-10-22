Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

