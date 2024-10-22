Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $238,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Middleby by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 97.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Middleby by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $137.64 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

