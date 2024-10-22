Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter worth $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enerflex by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFXT opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

