Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco India ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco India ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

