Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 5,843 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.2% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 13.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 170,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $326.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,284,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,609,660. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

