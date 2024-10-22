1,301 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

