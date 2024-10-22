Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

