Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLIX opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores ETF (CLIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores index. The fund tracks a fixed-selection, tier-weighted index of both long and short positions in US-listed securities. CLIX was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

