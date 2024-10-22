Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $477.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $480.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

