Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

EPD stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

