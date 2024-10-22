Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

