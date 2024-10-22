Net Worth Advisory Group Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 111,288.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,426. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.