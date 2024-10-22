Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after buying an additional 1,680,756 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,765,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after buying an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,317,000 after buying an additional 314,726 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

