Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMW. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMW opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

