Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Rentals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,123,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $832.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $861.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $760.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

