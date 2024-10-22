Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 3.9 %

PLD opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

