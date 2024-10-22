Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $669,326,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,879,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $508.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.96. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

