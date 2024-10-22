Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

