Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $240,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $256.35 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.11. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.77.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

