Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $566,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $284,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $353.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $353.52. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

