Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $214,000 Investment in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVI. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,546,000.

Get Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF alerts:

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.