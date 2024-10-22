V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 572 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 340.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 117.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $69,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

