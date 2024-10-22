Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

