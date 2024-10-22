Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 157,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $114.42.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.