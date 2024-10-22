Claro Advisors LLC Sells 14,656 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RWJ opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

