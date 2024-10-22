Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,794 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $217,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after acquiring an additional 493,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 170.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,178,000 after purchasing an additional 463,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $276.84 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

