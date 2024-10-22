CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

CarMax Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

