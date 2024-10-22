V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRNO. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.29%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

