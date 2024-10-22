Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 14.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 138,064 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,238,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 255,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 1,502.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.2684 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

