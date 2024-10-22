Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 76.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,065 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFEB. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1,068.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 539,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 493,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS UFEB opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

