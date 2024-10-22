Claro Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZJUL. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56.

