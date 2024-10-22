Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $119.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $800.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

